The Smithsonian’s National Zoo opens its doors to visitors

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Smithsonian’s National Zoo is welcoming visitors back into the zoo on Friday after being closed due to the pandemic.
Although, the zoo is reopening with new safety guidelines in order to protect visitors and limit the spread of COVID-19. All visitors ages 2 and older will be required to wear a face mask in all indoor facilities. Visitors that are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a face mask outdoors.
Admission to the zoo is free but visitors are required to sign-up for timed entry passes.
