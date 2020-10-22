Third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin dismissed in George Floyd death

Derek Chauvin mugshot (Credit: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)

MINNEAPOLIS (NEXSTAR) — A Hennepin County judge on Thursday dismissed a third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, KMSP reported.

Chauvin is still charged with second-degree manslaughter and second-degree unintentional murder while committing a felony in the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd.

Floyd died May 25 after Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. The death of Floyd, who said he couldn’t breathe while he was down on the ground, was captured in widely seen bystander video that set off protests around the world.

Three other officers, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, are facing charges of aiding and abetting unintentional second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin, who was arrested May 29, was released in early October after posting $1 million in bond.

All four officers have been fired.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

