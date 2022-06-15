BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Lance Stephens, the last of three inmates on the run who escaped from the Barry County Jail was captured near San Antonio, Texas Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Barry County Sheriff’s Office.

The Barry County Sheriff said Stephens, along with Matthew Crawford and Christopher Blevins, escaped in early June. US Marshals joined the search a few days in, and authorities determined the trio stole a car and drove it to Kansas.

Christopher Blevins was captured in Wyoming on June 8. Matthew Crawford was arrested in Springfield on June 13.

According to online court records Blevins faced various charges including resisting arrest and driving while revoked. Stephens was in jail for drug-related charges and Crawford was charged with stealing.