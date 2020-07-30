“Three former Presidents to attend John Lewis’s funeral on Thursday”

Three former presidents Barack Obama, George Bush, and Bill Clinton will travel to Atlanta for today’s funeral for Civil Rights icon and Georgia Congressman John Lewis.

Mourners gathered at Georgia’s state capitol where Lewis lied in state on Wednesday.

Lewis’s funeral is set for 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

It ties the arc of Lewis’ life and Civil Rights legacy into that of the church’s former pastor and Civil Rights great Martin Luther King Jr., a close ally whom Lewis called his leader.

Lewis discovered King’s sermons while scanning the radio dial as a 15-year-year old boy growing up in rural Alabama.

The slain Civil Rights leader continued to inspire Lewis’ own Civil Rights work for the next 65 years.

Lewis died July 17 at age 80.

CBS’s Chip Reid offered a retrospective of Lewis’s journey for equality that touched the hearts of a nation.