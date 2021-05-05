 

Tiger King’s Carole Baskin launches a cryptocurrency

Bobby Oler,

Carole Baskin, whose longstanding feud with Joe Exotic was chronicled in the hit Netflix docuseries “Tiger King,” has been awarded the zoo once owned by her nemesis.

(NewsNation Now) — Carole Baskin, one of the stars of the surprise hit Netflix documentary “Tiger King,” has launched a cryptocurrency.

“I’m purring like a bobcat rolling in catnip,” she tweeted.

The coin is called Cat. Its value fluctuated Wednesday morning around $16 per coin. Baskin says the plans to offer coin-holders special perks, like live streams with her and discounts on merchandise.

“Our new $CAT coin is not a currency for investment, but rather is a purr-ency of our fans to show their love for the cats and to reap the benefits of being our most forward thinking partners in creating a world where all wild cats live free,” Baskin wrote in a news release.

The owner of Big Cat Rescue in Florida was launched to stardom after she appeared as Joseph Maldonado-Passage’s, aka Joe Exotic’s, nemesis in the Netflix show. Maldonado-Passage is in prison after he was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her.

The show also touched on accusations that Baskin may have been involved in her first husband’s disappearance. Don Lewis vanished in 1997 before a plane trip to Costa Rica, and was declared legally dead in 2002. Baskin has denied any wrongdoing.

