Time runs out this week to be counted in 2020 Census

WASHINGTON (Nexstar Bureau)- Tim Olson, Associate Director of Field Operations at the U.S. Census says the population count is ahead of schedule – despite delays related to the pandemic.

“Overall, we’ve counted nearly 92% of households in the United States,” said Limon.

Still lawmakers and experts like Alex Tausanovitch with the Center for American Progress worry not everyone will be counted.



“As feared, the lower response rates are disproportionately affecting rural communities, communities of color,” said Tausanovitch.

House Democrats revealed internal Census documents saying serious errors will occur because Census Bureau is rushing the process.

Right now, the Census Bureau plans to end the count one month early and cut data processing by two months.



Under counting could cost some states billions of dollars in federal funding and seats in Congress.



“It is likely to affect large states that also have significant minority populations,” said Tausanovitch.



Even Olson says he has additional concerns.



“If there’s severe hurricane activity in the southeast, that will certainly have an effect on our ability to finish up,” said Olson.



But the Census isn’t asking for more time.



“If the law were to change, that would obviously provide more time, but that hasn’t changed,” said Olson.