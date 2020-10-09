Titans on track for Tuesday game against Bills after no new COVID-19 cases reported

National

by: Josh Breslow

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No additional players or staffers within the Tennessee Titans organization have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, the NFL confirmed Friday morning.

The league announced Thursday night the game against the Buffalo Bills would be moved from Sunday to Tuesday at 6 p.m., as long as no additional positive cases were reported prior to the game.

The game was postponed after an additional two Titans players tested positive for the virus Thursday morning. Those two cases were related to a coronavirus outbreak among the team that led to 12 players and nine staffers contracting COVID-19 over a little more than a week.

The Titans practice facility has been shut down since Sept. 29, when all in-person activities were suspended after three players and five staffers received positive test results.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 71°
Showers
Showers 70% 80° 71°

Saturday

83° / 72°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 70% 83° 72°

Sunday

83° / 68°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 60% 83° 68°

Monday

84° / 66°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 84° 66°

Tuesday

87° / 64°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 87° 64°

Wednesday

84° / 58°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 84° 58°

Thursday

80° / 59°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 80° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

3 PM
Showers
40%
78°

78°

4 PM
Few Showers
30%
78°

79°

5 PM
Few Showers
30%
79°

79°

6 PM
Showers
40%
79°

78°

7 PM
Showers
60%
78°

76°

8 PM
Light Rain
60%
76°

75°

9 PM
Light Rain
60%
75°

73°

10 PM
Rain
70%
73°

73°

11 PM
Showers
60%
73°

73°

12 AM
Showers
50%
73°

73°

1 AM
Showers
40%
73°

72°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
72°

72°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
72°

72°

4 AM
Showers
40%
72°

72°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
72°

72°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories