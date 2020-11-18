 

Tractor-trailer full of beer overturns in Henrico

National

by: Maggie Rhoads, Delaney Hall, and Julia Heimlich

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A tractor-trailer carrying beer crashed on I-95 causing traffic delays and lane closures Wednesday morning.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened at 3:19 a.m. A trooper on scene said the driver was reaching for something while traveling in the left lane when he struck the guardrail and ran off the left side of the road.

A tractor-trailer carrying beer overturned in Henrico after the driver said he tried to reach for something while driving on November 18, 2020. (Photo: 8News Delaney Hall)

The driver and a passenger were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to the trooper on scene, the driver has been charged with failure to maintain proper control of his vehicle.

The center and left lanes were closed as crews clean up the spillage.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

66° / 39°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 66° 39°

Thursday

66° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 66° 46°

Friday

73° / 50°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 73° 50°

Saturday

74° / 52°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 74° 52°

Sunday

73° / 54°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 73° 54°

Monday

73° / 47°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 73° 47°

Tuesday

70° / 53°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 70° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

65°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

63°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

58°

6 PM
Clear
0%
58°

55°

7 PM
Clear
0%
55°

52°

8 PM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

9 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

10 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

11 PM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

12 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

1 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

2 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

4 AM
Clear
0%
42°

42°

5 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

6 AM
Clear
0%
41°

41°

7 AM
Clear
0%
41°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

50°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

54°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

58°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

63°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories