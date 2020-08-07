Trolls doll pulled after complaints it promotes child abuse

DreamWorks Troll Poppy dolls are displayed as Hamley’s announce it’s top ten toys for Christmas at Hamleys on October 6, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A Trolls doll is being pulled off store shelves amid complaints it promotes child abuse.

Toymaker Hasbro said Wednesday that it’s in the process of removing the “Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy” from the market and will be offering customers a replacement doll of the popular female character.

The doll had been designed to giggle when placed in a sitting position, but some parents complain that the sound activation button is inappropriately placed between the doll’s legs.

An online petition suggests the doll is “conditioning our children to think pedophilia is OK.”

“When you push this button on the doll’s privates she gasps and giggles. This is not okay for a child’s toy! This toy needs to be removed from our stores,” the online petition states. “It’s not ok! It’s not fun!”

The petition is aimed at Target, Amazon, Walmart and other major retailers.