Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

National

by: ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump speaks during roundtable with people positively impacted by law enforcement, Monday, July 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is announcing that he has canceled segments of the Republican National Convention scheduled for Florida next month, citing a “flare-up” of the coronavirus.

Convention events will still be held in North Carolina. Trump said Thursday of Jacksonville: “To have a big convention is not the right time.”

Trump moved parts of the GOP convention to Florida last month amid a dispute with North Carolina’s Democratic leaders over holding an event indoors with maskless supporters.

But those plans were steadily scaled back as virus cases spiked in Florida and much of the country over the last month.

