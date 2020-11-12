 

 

Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski tests positive for coronavirus

by: Reuters

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 17: Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill September 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. The White House has instructed Former White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter and former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Rick Dearborn not to appear in the hearing that focused on “Presidential Obstruction of Justice and Abuse of Power.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) —  Corey Lewandowski, one of President Donald Trump’s most trusted advisers, tested positive for the coronavirus, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Lewandowski, who served as Trump’s campaign manager for a portion of his 2016 bid for the White House and was advising his current re-election effort, was in Philadelphia challenging ballot-counting procedures last week and believes he was infected while there, the source said.

The source said Lewandowski, who tested positive on Wednesday, was experiencing no symptoms.

