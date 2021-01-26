 

 

Trump endorses Sarah Sanders in Arkansas governor’s race

National

by: Heath Higgs, KNWA/KFTA,

Posted:

US President Donald Trump hugs his former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders during a Make America Great Again rally at Dubuque Regional Airport on November 1, 2020, in Dubuque, Iowa. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former President Donald Trump endorsed his former press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, in the 2022 Arkansas governor’s race on Monday.

In a press release from Trump’s Save America PAC, the former president said:

“Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a warrior who will always fight for the people of Arkansas and do what is right, not what is politically correct. Sarah is strong on Border, tough on Crime, and fully supports the Second Amendment and our great law enforcement officers.

She loves our Military and Veterans — and her home state of Arkansas. Sarah will be a GREAT Governor, and she has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

President Donald J. Trump, via Save America PAC press release

Sanders thanked Trump on Twitter, saying, “Thank you President Trump for your endorsement and for always believing in me. As governor I will defend our freedom and lead with heart.”

Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, served as White House press secretary from 2017 to 2019.

She’s joined by Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in the GOP primary to determine the party’s candidate in the election.

Trump’s endorsement will likely come as a blow to the Rutledge campaign, as the attorney general has long positioned herself as a political ally of the former president.

No Democratic candidates have yet decided to enter the race, which will determine who succeeds Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

