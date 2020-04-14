Trump on his authority to open states: “When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total”

When asked on Monday about his power relative to that of governors, President Trump claimed he has “total” authority because he’s president.

“When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total,” he said. He had declared in a pair of tweets about reopening states that “A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!”

Earlier, Mr. Trump derided the media for saying it’s up to governors to decide when to open their states, claiming in a pair of tweets today that “this is incorrect….It is the decision of the President.”

When asked to weigh in, Vice President Mike Pence told reporters, “I support the president’s leadership under the emergency declaration he signed,” and said that governors had implemented the administration’s guidelines “even in states where there was not a significant outbreak.”

He also suggested that the nature of the president’s absolute power stems from the declaration of a national emergency. The authority of the president during national emergencies, Pence said, is “unquestionably plenary.”

“As to whether or not I’ll use that power, we’ll see,” President Trump said Monday night.