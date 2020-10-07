Trump to appoint new member to Puerto Rico oversight board

National
Posted: / Updated:

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The White House said Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to appoint a man who once advised creditors in financial disputes involving Puerto Rico and Argentina to a federal control board overseeing the U.S. territory’s finances.

Justin Peterson is expected to fill one of two positions left empty after longtime board members recently resigned.

Peterson is a managing partner at DCI, a public affairs firm based in Washington, D.C. He previously worked on the campaigns of former Sen. Elizabeth Dole and former President George W. Bush.

The U.S. Congress created the board four years ago after Puerto Rico announced its more than $70 billion public debt load was unpayable and sought to restructure a portion of it.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Election Results

Full Election Results

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 88° 68°

Friday

80° / 71°
Showers
Showers 60% 80° 71°

Saturday

82° / 71°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 70% 82° 71°

Sunday

82° / 68°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 82° 68°

Monday

86° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 86° 66°

Tuesday

84° / 62°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 84° 62°

Wednesday

81° / 61°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 81° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

83°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
80°

77°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories