 

 

Trump’s spiritual adviser tests positive for coronavirus after attending White House Christmas party

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Pastor Jentezen Franklin plays the saxophone during a Trump campaign event courting devout conservatives by combining praise, prayer and patriotism, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Alpharetta, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The leader of a north Georgia megachurch who has been a spiritual adviser to President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19.

News outlets report Jentezen Franklin was absent from Sunday services at Free Chapel in Gainesville. Pastor Javon Ruff announced the diagnosis during Free Chapel’s Sunday service.

The diagnosis came within days of Franklin attending a Christmas party at the White House.

More than a dozen parties at the White House have been criticized for being held indoors and not enforcing masks, but a church spokesperson says Franklin’s infection wasn’t related to that visit.

