TS Teddy becomes 4th active named storm in Atlantic basin

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Teddy formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday morning and is the fourth active named storm in the Atlantic basin, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters said Teddy was located more than 1,400 miles (2,260 kilometers) east of the Lesser Antilles. The storm has maximum sustained winds at 40 mph (65 kph). It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane in the next couple of days.

Large swells from Teddy were forecast to reach the northeastern coast of South America and the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday, which could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

The three other active named storms are Hurricane Paulette, Tropical Depression Rene and Tropical Storm Sally. Paulette is impacting Bermuda while Sally is nearing the Gulf Coast. Rene is not expected to bring hazards to land.

And, Tropical Depression Twenty-One formed Monday morning. It was located about 330 miles (535 kilometers) west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, forecasters said. It could briefly become a tropical storm this week.

