Two casino boats break loose at city docks in Bayou La Batre

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sally is making the water rough, especially in south Mobile County. According to Mayor Terry Downey, two large casino boats broke loose from the city docks sometime before 10 this morning. One of the vessels swung around and damaged two fishing piers nearby.

Nobody was hurt. Downey said tugboats are on the scene trying to secure the boats again and the situation appears to be under control. What caused the boats to break free isn’t clear but storm winds and rain could be factors.

There’s flooding around Bayou La Batre. Portions of Shell Belt Road are covered with water and water is flooding some dock areas.

