Two casino boats break loose at city docks in Bayou La Batre

National

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sally is making the water rough, especially in south Mobile County. According to Mayor Terry Downey, two large casino boats broke loose from the city docks sometime before 10 this morning. One of the vessels swung around and damaged two fishing piers nearby.

Nobody was hurt. Downey said tugboats are on the scene trying to secure the boats again and the situation appears to be under control. What caused the boats to break free isn’t clear but storm winds and rain could be factors.

There’s flooding around Bayou La Batre. Portions of Shell Belt Road are covered with water and water is flooding some dock areas.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 69°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 90% 83° 69°

Wednesday

73° / 70°
Rain
Rain 90% 73° 70°

Thursday

79° / 68°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 80% 79° 68°

Friday

79° / 66°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 79° 66°

Saturday

75° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 75° 59°

Sunday

76° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 76° 58°

Monday

76° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 76° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

5 PM
Showers
40%
81°

80°

6 PM
Light Rain
90%
80°

78°

7 PM
Rain
90%
78°

77°

8 PM
Showers
50%
77°

76°

9 PM
Showers
40%
76°

75°

10 PM
Showers
40%
75°

75°

11 PM
Showers
40%
75°

74°

12 AM
Showers
40%
74°

74°

1 AM
Showers
40%
74°

73°

2 AM
Showers
40%
73°

73°

3 AM
Showers
40%
73°

72°

4 AM
Showers
40%
72°

72°

5 AM
Showers
50%
72°

72°

6 AM
Showers
50%
72°

71°

7 AM
Showers
50%
71°

70°

8 AM
Rain
60%
70°

70°

9 AM
Showers
60%
70°

70°

10 AM
Showers
50%
70°

71°

11 AM
Rain
70%
71°

72°

12 PM
Rain
80%
72°

72°

1 PM
Rain
80%
72°

72°

2 PM
Rain
80%
72°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories