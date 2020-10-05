Two mothers killed in wrong-way crash in Missouri, leaving families devastated

by: Jessica Eley (WDAF) and Nexstar Media Wire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Two mothers died in a wrong-way crash Sunday morning, and it’s left their families stunned, said Kansas City police.

“He needs to pay for what he did. He took two beautiful young ladies away,” said Kendra Cooks, mother of Kiara Clark, one of the victims.

Police said the driver of a blue Dodge Charger was speeding westbound in an eastbound lane when the vehicle hit a blue Chevy Impala head-on, killing both Clark and Dedra Cox.

“They were coming back from an event they had went to. They were on their way to Dedra’s, the other girl’s house, when the dude flew off the highway and hit them head-on,” Cooks said. 

People who live in the area say speeding is a problem.

“People fly through the neighborhood as if it’s not a neighborhood,” Mia Ramsey said. “We’ve seen way too many crashes on this corner for it to not be an issue.”

Cooks said Clark and Cox were best friends. Clark leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter, and Cox had two children. Her youngest was born just a couple of months ago.

Clark’s mother said she wishes she could turn back time.

“She was beautiful. Everything about her was beautiful. She had a beautiful spirit. Anytime she walked in the room, you knew she was there,” Cooks said. 

