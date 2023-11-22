CLEVELAND, Ohio (WFXR) — Two of the biggest fishing derbies in the United States are being contested now on Lake Erie. The Walleye Fall Brawl and the Fall Walleye Slam attract contestants from more than 20 states including Virginia and West Virginia. They are vying for prize packages worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. The winner of each derby will take home more than $100 thousand in cash, boats, and other prizes.

All it takes to win is one big fish, specifically a walleye. The derbies run from mid-October to December 3. All fish have to be caught on Lake Erie. The biggest walleye by weight takes the top prize in both events, and many contestants are entered in both.

“This turned from a friends battle, kind of, all the way to this national fishing derby,” said Fall Brawl Owner and Operator Jason Fischer. “This year you can win around $450 thousand in cash and prizes, and everybody has a chance from the shore fisherman all the way up to the charter boat captain.”

Craig Lewis is one of the operators of the Walleye Fall Slam and owner of Erie Outfitters: “It’s derby style fishing; one big fish takes top prize.”

A walleye pulled from Lake Erie on a cold November night (Photo: George Noleff)

And competitors say that is what attracts them to both events; that anyone anywhere can win with just one big fish.

Fall can be a challenging time to fish on Lake Erie. Weather conditions can vary from summer-like heat to frigid cold. Many competitors prefer to fish after dark when big walleyes move into the shallows to feed. At this time of year walleye are trying to put on weight to make it through the winter and to the spring spawn.

Though conditions can be challenging, both derbies are growing. More than 20 thousand anglers combined will fish in one or both of the competitions this year. And, both are expected to grow even bigger in the future. That is good news for local businesses which see a big tourist boom during the events, and good for angling in general on Lake Erie, which is considered the top walleye fishery in the world.

“It’ll always be special to me,” said Lewis. “the excitement level carries throughout the year.”

“To kind of fuel that competitive fire that we all have,” Fischer said. “I love it!”

Big fall walleye taken from Lake Erie (Photo: George Noleff)

While it is too late to register for either derby this year, registration will open late next summer. Winners for this year’s events will be determined by who has caught the biggest walleye when both competitions end on December 3.