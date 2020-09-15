Ohio school reinstates football players who had police flags

National

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Pablo Hernandez, of South Haven, Mich., pauses for a moment as he carries a Blue Lives Matter flag during a prayer service at the Berrien County Law Enforcement Memorial in St. Joseph, Mich. in 2018. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio high school reversed the suspension of two football players who defied administrators by carrying flags that signal support for law enforcement at the start of a game.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the players for Ohio’s Little Miami High School led their teammates in running onto the field at the home game Friday, the 19th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

The school said on Monday it suspended the students but reversed the decision on Tuesday.

In a statement, the president of the school board says the school found the players’ actions were not political, but did show insubordination. 

The school says a pregame ceremony honored the victims of the attacks. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

