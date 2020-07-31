Two people in hospital after Mission shooting, scene active

This is an active story and we will keep you posted as more information is made available.

MISSION, Texas — A suspect is dead from gunshot wounds after a domestic violence dispute in Mission.

Police responded to Viejo Lane in reference to a domestic violence dispute on Thursday night.

According to officials, a suspect fired shots at Mission police officers.

No officers were injured, however, the suspect’s girlfriend was injured and sent to the hospital with her four-year-old son, who sustained a grazed gunshot to the head and was sent to the hospital along with the suspect’s girlfriend, who was also injured during the incident.

The suspect barricaded himself inside of his residence as police look negotiate with him for hours.

Later in the night, the suspect was shot and died from the injury.