U.S. officials: Expect a rough week in coronavirus fight

WASHINGTON- (CNN) The coronavirus has already claimed nearly 10,000 lives and U.S. officials say this will be an especially rough week. But, they also hope the outbreak may ease shortly afterward.

President Trump says the U.S. is making progress in the war against the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel. And hopefully in the not too-distant future we’ll be very proud of the job we all did,” said President Trump.

The number of known cases in the U.S. is doubling about every five days according to Johns Hopkins University with New York being the state hit the hardest so far.

“The number of deaths over the past few days has been dropping for the first time. What is the significance of that? It’s too early to tell,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo, (D) New York.

U.S. health officials say the country doesn’t have control of the disease yet and that the next two weeks are crucial in possibly flattening the curve.

“What you’re hearing about potential ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ doesn’t take away from the fact that tomorrow and the next day is going to look really bad. So we got to make sure….we’re always talking about a two-and-a-half week lag,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Fauci also says it’s important to get the virus under control globally or it could become a seasonal problem and that the development of a vaccine would help the u-s be better prepared in case of a resurgence.

“You can never be happy when so many people are dying, but we’re going be very proud of the job we did to keep the death down to a minimum,” said President Trump.

There are nearly 1.3 million confirmed cases globally and more than 69,000 reported deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.