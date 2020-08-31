UD student dies in Trotwood bicycle accident over the weekend

by: WDTN.com Staff

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Jillian Parker, a 21-year-old student at the University of Dayton, died over the weekend in a bicycle accident.

UD officials informed students of the news in an email Sunday, which said that the accident happened in Trotwood on Saturday.

Parker, a senior from Holland, Michigan, was a visual arts major with minors in human rights studies and Spanish. She was also active with the Moral Courage Project, which aims to celebrate people who step up during moments of crisis.

“Jillian is part of an extended UD alumni family and we extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to her family, friends, professors and our campus community,” university officials said in their letter.

