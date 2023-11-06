(WHNT) – On Friday, November 10, the United States Marine Corps will celebrate nearly 250 years of service.

Established on November 10, 1775, the USMC — known then as the Continental Marines — was created in accordance with the Continental Marine Act of 1775. The Journal of the Continental Congress stated:

Resolved, That two Battalions of marines be raised, consisting of one Colonel, two Lieutenant Colonels, two Majors, and other officers as usual in other regiments; and that they consist of an equal number of privates with other battalions; that particular care be taken, that no persons be appointed to office, or enlisted into said Battalions, but such as are good seamen, or so acquainted with maritime affairs as to be able to serve to advantage by sea when required; that they be enlisted and commissioned to serve for and during the present war between Great Britain and the colonies, unless dismissed by order of Congress: that they be distinguished by the names of the first and second battalions of American Marines, and that they be considered as part of the number which the continental Army before Boston is ordered to consist of. The Continental Congress, Nov. 10, 1775

Captain Samuel Nicholas set up the recruiting headquarters a the Tun Tavern in Pennsylvania, which is now considered the birthplace of the Marines. The Continental Marines were abolished following the Revolutionary War, however, in 1798, they were reinstated as the “United States Marine Corps.”

The USMC has been involved in every conflict since the Battle of Nassau in 1776, according to Britannica. They have also conducted more than 300 landings on foreign shores and served in every major U.S. naval action since 1775.

Initially, the Corps’ birthday was celebrated in July. The date was permanently changed in 1921 to commemorate their establishment.

Every year, a Birthday Ball is hosted in Washington D.C., which ends in a cake cutting every year. This year, the 248th Marine Corps Birthday Ball will take place on Veterans Day.