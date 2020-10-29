LIVE NOW /
UPDATE: Pregnant woman critically injured, unborn baby killed in shooting on I-10 in Acadia Parish

by: KLFY Staff

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) An October 22 shooting on I-10 in Acadia Parish has ended in tragedy for an expectant mother.

According to Sheriff K.P. Gibson, a woman is in critical condition and her unborn baby is dead after shots from a passing vehicle struck the victim in the abdomen.

Gibson said six people total were inside a vehicle traveling eastbound when gunfire erupted around 9:30 p.m. near Mile Marker 84.

Five people were struck by gun fire, he said.

An initial investigation revealed that the victim’s vehicle left Crowley entering the interstate.

Gibson said as the victim’s vehicle neared Mile Marker 84, multiple shots were fired into the vehicle from a separate vehicle traveling the same direction which then fled the scene.

The victim’s vehicle came to rest after crossing the median and entering the westbound lanes of Interstate 10.

There have been no arrest in the case so far, Gibson said.

KLFY contacted the family of victim Kentara Wilridge who they say was 7 1/2 months pregnant at the time of the shooting.

Her mother Crystal Savoy said she is expected to survive but has a long road ahead of her, and at this time is inconsolable from sadness due to the loss of her child.

To help the family with medical expenses and funeral expenses for baby “JaDayah” donate to the family GoFundMe.

“All donations are greatly appreciated,” Savoy said. “Even the smallest amount helps, however if you are unable to donate, please know that your thoughts and prayers are also deeply needed at this time.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

