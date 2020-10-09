Upshur County man’s remains found nearly one year after going missing in Utah

National

by: WBOY 12 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Carl Crumrine’s remains were found nearly one year after going missing in Utah.

SUMMIT COUNTY, U.T. – Remains of Buckhannon resident, 69-year-old Carl Crumrine, were found in the Lyman Lake area of the Uinta-Wasarch-Cache National Forest in Utah on Monday.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Facebook page, responders received a phone call from a hunter who said he found human bones, clothing, a survival pack, and a hunting rifle in the Lyman Lake area. Following the call, investigators and members of the Summit County Search & Rescue team responded to the area to recover the human remains and other items for two days.

Once the remains were secured, they were turned over to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner for further identification. On Thursday, October 8, the medical examiner determined that the remains were of Crumrine.

According to the post, on October 14, 2019, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office received information that Crumrine was hunting with a group in the area and was last seen at 5:30 a.m. that morning. A member of the group contacted law enforcement after Crumrine did not return.

The post explained that Crumrine’s remains were found approximately one mile from where he had been camping in 2019. The area where his remains were found is a very dense wooded area with fallen timber.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 68°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 87° 68°

Friday

80° / 71°
Showers possible
Showers possible 60% 80° 71°

Saturday

82° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 82° 72°

Sunday

83° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 83° 70°

Monday

85° / 68°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 85° 68°

Tuesday

86° / 64°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 30% 86° 64°

Wednesday

79° / 61°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 79° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

3 AM
Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

75°

11 AM
Few Showers
30%
75°

77°

12 PM
Few Showers
30%
77°

79°

1 PM
Few Showers
30%
79°

79°

2 PM
Showers
50%
79°

78°

3 PM
Rain
60%
78°

76°

4 PM
Rain
70%
76°

76°

5 PM
Showers
50%
76°

76°

6 PM
Showers
60%
76°

75°

7 PM
Rain
70%
75°

74°

8 PM
Rain
70%
74°

73°

9 PM
Light Rain
60%
73°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories