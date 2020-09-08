US reaches milestone in destroying mustard agent in Colorado

National
Posted: / Updated:

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — The Army says it has reached a milestone at a Colorado chemical weapons depot by destroying nearly 300,000 decades-old artillery shells containing mustard agent.

Walton Levi, site project manager of the U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot, made the announcement in a depot publication on Tuesday.

Depot workers destroyed the last of the 155mm World War II-era shells on Saturday. Each shell contained nearly 12 pounds (5.4 kilograms) of mustard agent, which can maim or kill, blistering skin, scarring eyes and inflaming airways.

The plant started operating in 2016 with more than 780,000 munitions in its original stockpile containing 2,500 U.S. tons (2,270 metric tons) of mustard agent. It is eradicating shells under an international treaty banning chemical weapons with a 2023 projected completion date.

Plant technicians will retrofit robots and other systems used to handle and destroy munitions before beginning work to eliminate 105mm projectiles with 3 pounds (1.4 kilograms) each of mustard agent.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

89° / 74°
Clearing skies late
Clearing skies late 10% 89° 74°

Thursday

88° / 74°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 88° 74°

Friday

91° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 91° 74°

Saturday

89° / 74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 74°

Sunday

87° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 73°

Monday

87° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 72°

Tuesday

85° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 85° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
82°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

87°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories