US Senator Bill Cassidy tests positive for COVID-19, has symptoms

National

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., delivers remarks to media after registering as a candidate to run as an incumbent in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced Thursday that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing some COVID-19 symptoms. He said he is quarantining in Louisiana.

The Republican senator, 62, who is running for reelection on the Nov. 3 ballot, is experiencing “mild symptoms that began this morning,” from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, his spokesman Cole Avery said.

Cassidy, a physician, said in a statement that he was tested after being notified Wednesday night that he’d been exposed to someone infected with the virus. The senator said he is adhering to medical guidance and notifying people with whom he may have come into contact.

“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

84° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 84° 69°

Friday

86° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 86° 70°

Saturday

87° / 70°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 87° 70°

Sunday

86° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 86° 72°

Monday

88° / 74°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 88° 74°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 89° 73°

Wednesday

88° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 88° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

74°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

73°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

72°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

71°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

71°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

71°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

71°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

71°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

72°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

74°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

75°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

78°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

81°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

83°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

84°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

85°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories