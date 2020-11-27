 

 

US tops 13M confirmed coronavirus cases

National

by: Sydney Kalich

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, OR – NOVEMBER 25: A traveler checks their phone while waiting for a flight at Portland International Airport on November 25, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Millions of Americans traveled by plane ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, despite the CDC recommending families stay home. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

 (NewsNation Now) —  More than 13 million cases of the coronavirus have now been reported in the United States, with the most recent million coming in less than a week, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker topped 13 million Friday afternoon. It previously reached 12 million Saturday11 million cases on Nov 15 and 10 million cases on Nov. 9.

This new number comes just one day after historically scaled-back Thanksgiving for Americans transformed by the coronavirus pandemic. Warnings from health professionals pleading for a virtual Thanksgiving dulled traditional holiday activities.

The traditional Macy’s parade was limited to a television-only event and many families resigned to meeting on video for their turkey dinner. On Friday, masked shoppers turned up in smaller numbers at major retailers across the country on Black Friday as early online deals and worry about the spike in COVID-19 cases dulled enthusiasm for trips to the mall.

There have been more than 264,000 reported deaths in the United States according to Johns Hopkins. Globally there have been more than 61.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 1.44 million deaths associated with the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Friday

73° / 59°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 100% 73° 59°

Saturday

71° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 71° 55°

Sunday

63° / 48°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 80% 63° 48°

Monday

51° / 30°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 51° 30°

Tuesday

48° / 27°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 48° 27°

Wednesday

56° / 30°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 56° 30°

Thursday

58° / 45°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 58° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

9 PM
Showers
40%
64°

64°

10 PM
Rain
70%
64°

63°

11 PM
Rain
90%
63°

63°

12 AM
Light Rain
90%
63°

62°

1 AM
Rain
90%
62°

62°

2 AM
Rain
90%
62°

62°

3 AM
Rain
90%
62°

61°

4 AM
Rain
70%
61°

61°

5 AM
Light Rain
60%
61°

62°

6 AM
Showers
40%
62°

61°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

60°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
60°

61°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

63°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
63°

65°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

67°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

69°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

70°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

66°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
66°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories