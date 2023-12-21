Christmas is right around the corner and children everywhere are getting excited for Santa Claus and his reindeer to make their way across the world to deliver presents.

Well luckily for Mr. S. Nicholas Claus, distributor at Gifts and Good Cheer, Inc., he will have no issues flying into the U.S. this Christmas.

Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) issued a transit permit to Mr. S. Nicholas Claus from the North Pole to allow his reindeer to enter and exit the United States between the hours of 6 p.m. on December 24, 2023, and 6 a.m. on December 25, 2023.

“USDA is delighted to grant Mr. Claus and his reindeer a special permit to enter the United States, ensuring a seamless journey for the joy they bring each holiday season,” said Jenny Lester Moffitt, Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs.

“We extend a warm welcome to Mr. Claus and recognize the vital role of U.S. milk and cookies in fueling his festive flight.”

Prior to issuing the permit, USDA veterinary officials inspected and ensured that all the reindeer, including Rudolph with his bright red nose, met all entry requirements for their big flight.

“At a recent inspection, the reindeer were found to be healthy and able to prance and paw with each hoof.”, said Dr. Rosemary Sifford, USDA’s Chief Veterinary Officer.

In order to ensure safety and cleanliness, the reindeer will be required to pull a wooden sleigh filled with jingle bells and brightly wrapped gifts, and Mr. Claus will need to disinfect his boots and thoroughly wash his hands prior to getting on the sleigh.

The USDA says these measures and more will help prevent the entry of any livestock diseases from entering farms and houses around the United States.

“It’s important that Gifts and Good Cheer, Inc. take all the right steps and precautions to protect against the potential introduction of pests and diseases,” explained Mr. Claus. “I appreciate USDA’s assistance every year as we gear up for our big night.”

Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Bodhi Day, Noche Buena, Winter Solstice, Kwanzaa, Diwali, or any other holiday, the USDA wishes everyone a happy and healthy season full of traditions and celebrations.