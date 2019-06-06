Utah man charged with making threats against government officials
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A Utah man is accused of making threatening phone calls to the U.S. Capitol, threatening to kill and hurt members of Congress.
Charging documents unsealed Wednesday show that federal prosecutors accuse 54-year-old Scott Brian Haven of making more than 2,000 phone calls to Washington offices of unnamed U.S. representatives and senators from 2017-2019.
They say Haven often complained about Democrats trying to destroy Donald Trump's presidency and threatened to harm politicians.
His court-appointed attorney, Robert Steele, didn't immediately return a phone message and email seeking comment.
Haven was arrested Tuesday in his hometown of Kaysville, Utah, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City. He is charged with interstate transmission of threats to injure.
A judge has ordered him to remain jailed pending the outcome of the case.
