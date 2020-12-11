 

Vasectomies now offered by El Paso Department of Public Health

by: Erin Coulehan

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Men can now obtain vasectomies from the City of El Paso.

On Friday, the City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) announced it will be offering vasectomy services for men seeking affordable and accessible contraception to prevent pregnancy. 

The services are part of the U.S. Health and Human Services/Office of Population Affairs and the Comprehensive Title X Family Planning and Sexual Health services for the community. 

Vasectomies are an effective form of contraception for men and couples who choose not to become pregnant. 

The DPH says high-quality contraceptive care is a vital component of the services offered at its CommUnity Care Center, at 5115 El Paso Dr. 

Family Planning services offered by DPH are provider-informed and client-centered that are designed to serve people of all genders and sexualities of reproductive age, as well as people seeking information on family planning and education. 

People are not turned away due to an inability to pay. 

Those interested in vasectomy services must set up an initial appointment for evaluation and determination of whether the client is a candidate for the procedure. 

Initial appointments can be made online via the City’s Q-Less link.

For more information, contact Laura Sandoval Patient Care Navigator at (915) 212-6731.

