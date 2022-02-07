Venus, Mars, Mercury visible in the morning sky this month

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’ve noticed a bright star in the eastern sky near dawn, you’re not alone. That bright star is actually Venus, and it’s getting brighter each day. It’s actually visible for about 30 minutes after the sun rises because it’s so bright.

The greatest brilliancy, or time when it’s brightest, will occur on the morning of Feb. 9. Venus will still be visible in the sky after that, though it will become a little dimmer each day.





Toward the middle of the month — Feb. 11 through Feb. 16 — you’ll be able to see Mars and Mercury rising just below Venus in the morning sky about 40 minutes before sunrise. Mars and Mercury will not be as bright, but you should still be able to distinguish the three planets from other nearby stars.

You can also catch Jupiter in the evenings just after sunset. Jupiter won’t be visible for much longer, however, as it will dip below the horizon by the end of the month.