Vial of blood found on Ft. Morgan beach

National

by: Debbie Williams

Posted: / Updated:

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Sun, sand and then — “We start walking down the shoreline and we come across a vial of blood.”

What had been a normal beach day for Krissta Allen and her family suddenly took a turn. “We were just looking for seashells in the sand and driftwood,” says Taylor Spoon, who was with Allen when she found the blood.

“It was no more than maybe 15 feet away from the water,” Allen said. “There’s a little dripper in it too where somebody had already tested it.” But there was no label or any way of knowing if it’s animal or human blood. No clue where it came from, “You could tell it had been sitting in the water for about a minute,” Allen said.

She took the vial home, “Wanted to figure out where it came from and why it was there in the first place.”

So far, the mystery remains unsolved but she says one thing is certain, “There is all kind of crazy stuff floating in our waters.”

Health officials say if you ever come across something like Allen did, don’t touch it and notify law enforcement.

