Video of Baylor students congregating on campus goes viral on Twitter

by: Dean Wetherbee

Posted: / Updated:

A video posted on Twitter of Baylor University students gathering at Fountain Mall is getting a lot of attention.

Cassie Nataro sent out the tweet, warning first-year students that they could soon be back home.

More than 9,000 people have viewed the video since it was posted Thursday night and it has been retweeted by Baylor University, with a reminder that students should wear masks if they are not socially distancing.

The video was posted the same day the university warned students that they could be expelled for not following COVID-19 guidelines.

FOX44 News has reached out to Baylor University for further comment. We will update this story when the university responds.

