(The Hill) — New video surfaced Thursday showing Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) vaping indoors at a concert and being disruptive before she was escorted out of a performance of the musical “Beetlejuice” on Sunday night.

The video, obtained by 9News.com, appears to contradict a statement from Boebert’s office after the incident denying that she had been vaping indoors.

The video shows Boebert leaning down to grab an object from her handbag under her seat. She then brings the object to her mouth and is seen blowing smoke from it while other attendees around her try to find their seats.

A woman sitting behind her is seen speaking to her during the incident. The woman, who is pregnant, told The Denver Post that she asked Boebert to stop vaping and that the lawmaker refused.

Boebert was then also seen taking flash photos during the performance before security approached her and asked her to leave.

Boebert’s campaign manager, Drew Sexton, confirmed in a statement to The Hill on Wednesday that Boebert was escorted out of the theater Sunday, but he denied claims the congresswoman was vaping.

Sexton told The Hill that the congresswoman denied vaping but that she admitted she took a photo during the performance and was not aware that photos were not allowed.

“I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of ‘Beetlejuice,’” Sexton wrote in the statement.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Boebert said Tuesday evening, “It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!”

The Hill has reached out to Boebert’s campaign for comment on the new video.

According to an incident report obtained by The Denver Post, the two patrons were warned during intermission to stop certain behavior after three audience members complained.

The report said the patrons were escorted out after security received another complaint “about the patrons being loud and at the time [they] were recording.”