VIDEO: Workers rescued after falling trench in Scottsdale, Ariz.

National
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CBS News) – Firefighters from several cities worked together to rescue two workers who got stuck in a trench at a construction site in Scottsdale Monday morning.

One of the workers fell into the trench around 8 a.m. near 91st Street and Happy Valley Road. Another worker jumped in to help him. They both needed rescuing.

According to Scottsdale Battalion Chief M.C. Clark, the rescue operation was extensive. Clark said that both workers were awake and talking to rescuers throughout the process. The worker who jumped into the trench was not injured. The worker who fell in was experiencing head and shoulder pain.

Investigators have not released information on how the worker, a 43-year-old man, fell into the trench. He was taken to the hospital.

