2-year-old dies after accidentally being shot by BB gun in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 2-year-old died Wednesday morning after accidentally being shot by a BB gun in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded around 2:00 a.m. to Carr Court in Belton.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, the victim’s father was attempting to move a BB gun from under a counter when it went off.

The child was shot in the chest and flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital where she later died from her injuries, the coroner said.

The coroner identified the child as 2-year-old Marlee Sills.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, SLED and DSS are investigating.

The sheriff’s office says they’re urging people to always practice safety when it comes to any type of gun.

“Any weapon, whether it be a bb gun or a real firearm, needs to be treated as though it could take someone’s life. So, we caution people to be very safe with their weapons,” Anderson County Sheriff’s Office PIO, JT Foster said.