4 hospitalized after Spartanburg business fire

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Four people were taken to the hospital following a fire Monday morning at a Spartanburg County business.

Firefighters were called to Innovative Fibers on Littlejohn Street shortly after 10:30 am.

Multiple helicopters responded for the injuries.

Westview-Fairforest Fire Chief Scott Garrett said there were people trapped inside when firefighters arrived but the fire was put out quickly.

“Three victims had been caught in the fire itself, four people were there working,” he said.

Garrett says all four were taken to a hospital. Two were airlifted to the burn center in Augusta, Georgia and the other two were taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

Garrett says fires like these aren’t common at businesses and multiple agencies responded to the call.



“For the tragedy we had to deal with, the operation went really smooth. We’re running automatic aids, all of our automatic aid departments responded very quickly. EMS got there in a pretty timely fashion, so everything just kinda worked really fluidly,” said Garrett.

He says he’s responded to calls at the textile fiber company before.

Garrett says this is the first time in his career they’ve had to land two helicopters for a call.

Administration with a nearby prep school says they sent a message out to parents about the situation; and to let them know everyone was safe at the school.

7NEWS said the fire crews are investigating what started the fire.

