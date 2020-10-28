6-year-old boy’s ‘YouCanBeABCs’ rap video inspires kids to dream big

Viral News

by: Alexa Mencia and Joneé Lewis/WREG and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (NewsNation Now) — A 6-year-old boy from Tennessee is inspiring his peers to expand their outlook on what they can achieve with a new take on the ABCs.

Robert Samuel White, of Memphis, is rapping the ABCs to show other children what careers they can have when they grow up. His two-minute “#YouCanBeABCs” video, which was posted on Facebook Saturday, already has nearly 7 million views and it landed the 6-year-old an appearance on “CBS This Morning,” NewsNation affiliate WREG reported.

“You can be a C — computer software developer, for programs, software and files. You can be a D — You can be a dentist, because everybody loves to smile,” Robert raps in the video.

Robert’s father, Bobby White, beat-boxes in the background of the video.

Bobby White told WREG that the family hopes Robert’s video inspires others to achieve.

“It’s a genius in so many of these kids,” Bobby White said. “It’s just about tapping into it.”

His mother, Stephanie Nerissa White, said that the video is just a small glimpse of Robert’s larger-than-life personality.

“Robert is extremely fun and funny,” she said. “He loves to tell jokes. He loves to jump around and he’s extremely, extremely outgoing.”

Robert said he hopes to become an architect.

“I want to build stores and skyscrapers. I want to build a lot of things,” Robert said.

NewsNation affiliate WREG contributed to this story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

