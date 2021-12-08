Armed and dangerous man escapes from back of ambulance in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – An armed and dangerous man escaped from the back of an ambulance Wednesday afternoon in Columbia.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said Daniel Hill III was in custody before escaping from the back of an ambulance.

After escaping the ambulance, deputies said Hill stole a 2005 Ford 350 pickup truck. The truck is burgundy with a tan stripe on the bottom. It has a crew cab, running boards and a toolbox in the bed.

The Ford pickup was last seen near the intersection of I-20 and Augusta Road.

Daniel Hill III (Source: Lexington County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said Hill was last seen at at the Bojangles on Augusta Road, 4863 Augusta Hwy, in the Ford truck wearing a grey T-shirt and jeans and has a superman tattoo on his chest.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hill is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you are asked to call 911.