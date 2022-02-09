Asheville police investigate after 5-year-old accidentally shot

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

ASHEVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating after a 5-year-old was shot accidentally Wednesday morning.

According police, the parents drove the child from their residence to Asheville Fire Department Station 8 off of Tunnel Road around 8 a.m. Firefighters were able to proved basic life support.

The child was then taken to the hospital where the child is listed in critical, but stable condition.

The Asheville Police Department is investigating the shooting and encouraging parents to be mindful of gun safety around children in the home, to include storing firearms out of reach of children, along with the use of gun-locking devices.

The Asheville Police Department, who partners with Project ChildSafe, is providing a gun safety kit, including a cable-style gun lock, available at no-cost at the front desk of the Asheville Police Department at 100 Court Plaza, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.