Brother travels 1,400 miles on a musical journey to visit sick brother

Robert Graham decided to take a road trip to visit his brother Bill who’s recovering at Montana rest home.

The plan: gather together a group of trombones and play outside his brother’s room.

But it took 1,400 miles it took to get there!

Robert Graham drove from Virginia to put on the musical performance.

He was joined by friends in Montana to help facilitate the healing sounds of music.

The group of five trombones played a number of tunes, from hymns to classic brass melodies.

“I’m just here to be here for him. And I think he realized that he drove this way for him because I love him, and all you can do is show up,” Graham said of the long journey to visit and play for his brother.