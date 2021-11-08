Children buried on Hepburn Township property identified by police, homicide investigation underway

HEPBURN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The remains of two young girls that were removed from the yard of a Hepburn Township property over the weekend have been identified by police.

Old Lycoming Township Police Chief Christopher Kriner held a press conference Monday morning. You can view the conference in its entirety in the video player below.

In a press conference Monday, police said they have determined that 6-year-old Nicole Elizabeth Snyder was killed in 2016 and buried in the yard of the Livermore Road home. Four-year-old Jasmine Jean Snyder is said to have been killed in 2017, her body was also found on the property.

Their remains are being flown to a forensic anthropologist in Erie for further examination.

Police are now investigating this case as a homicide.

Local, state and federal agencies were at the home over the weekend searching the property for the children’s remains.

Police say it started as a welfare check by Lycoming County Children and Youth on Snyder’s 7-year-old son. During the investigation, questions arose about the whereabouts of Snyder’s two other children, Nicole and and Jasmine.

“Both DA Gardner and I agree that this situation is a travesty of colossal proportions and this investigation will not conclude until all evidence is gathered and analyzed, interviews are conducted and justice on behalf of the two deceased innocent girls is achieved.” Old Lycoming Township Police Chief Christopher Kriner

Marie Snyder and her partner Echo Butler are locked up in the Lycoming County Prison.

We will have more details on this investigation on later editions of Eyewitness News.