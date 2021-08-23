Dothan mother of five loses everything she owns in a house fire

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — “I’m still a little distraught because we lost everything with a blink of an eye,” says mother of five, Brittany Crawford, who lost everything she owned in a matter of minutes when her home burst into flames Thursday night.

Once Crawford discovered her home was on fire, she hurried to get her five children safe from the flames.

Even in the midst of the panic and distress, the fire did not stop Crawford’s 12-year-old son from risking his life to save his family.

“My daughter, we couldn’t find her,” Crawford said. “She was nowhere to be found. And he made it known, he said he is not leaving until everyone is out of the home. I felt proud of him. He always protects his siblings. He lives like that’s his duty.”

While the seven people that were inside the burning home escaped with only minor burns and injuries their, belongings were not so lucky.

“We lost everything,” Crawford said. “Pots and pans, clothes and shoes, electronics, all of our furniture. We lost everything, our washer and dryer, everything was damaged.”

In an effort to get back on their feet, Crawford and her family have decided to reach out to the community for help by starting a GoFundMe page where all donations will go to providing for her family.

“I was there for my community,” Crawford said. “Day in and day out. Working 12-hour shifts. I just ask that my community be there for me right now.”

To donate you can visit Crawford’s GoFundMe page.