DPD: 16-year-old Kentucky missing girl possibly seen at National Peanut Festival on Sunday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police Department posted on social media about a runaway juvenile that has been missing from Kentucky and was possibly seen at the National Peanut Festival on Sunday.

The post by Dothan police says Amberlyn Clare, 16, is missing from Beaver Dam, Kentucky and is possibly with her uncle, Jacob Clare. She was possibly last seen at the National Peanut Festival on Sunday wearing a gray two-tone hoodie and jeans. She is 5’7″ with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you have information, please contact Dothan Police Department at 334-7923-0215 or 334-615-3632.