Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting involving 4-year-old

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) -The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting involving a child.

The incident happened on White Horse Road at the Tall Pine Mobile Home Park just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

GCSO said the child was transported to a local hospital and their condition was critical. Greenville County Dispatch confirmed the child was 4 years old.

There was no threat to the community, GCSO said.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the child has died.

According to the GCSO, the investigation is in its early stages and additional information will be released at a later time.