Growling, unruly passenger arrested on American flight to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – A man taken into custody after an outburst on a flight landing at Salt Lake City International Airport on Monday has been identified.

Airline staff described 61-year-old Timothy Armstrong of Las Vegas as being combative while on the flight. Police were notified of the intoxicated passenger aboard the American Airlines flight landing from Los Angeles International Airport just before 12:50 p.m. Monday.

A passenger posted videos of the outburst on social media. In one of the videos, Armstrong is seen yelling at one of the members of the flight crew in the front of the plane.

“Sit down now,” one crew member orders as he continues to yell. The video shows Armstrong insisting the flight crew can’t hold him on the flight while it’s on the ground.

The crew member then explains the plane is still in the air.

In another video, Armstrong appears to be growling as he places his face mask inside his mouth.

A third video shows police officers removing Armstrong from his seat before escorting him off the plane.

After the flight landed safely, Salt Lake City Police boarded the plane, took Armstrong into custody and escorted him off the flight. Paramedics then transported him to an area hospital.

Police say Armstrong received a criminal citation for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.