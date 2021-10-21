Man accused of sexual exploitation of a minor arrested in Greenville Co.

Bradly Post has been arrested by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. (GCSO)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a man in Greenville County in connection to a sexual exploitation of a minor case.

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested 65-year-old Bradly Eugene Post, who is accused of sexual exploitation of a minor. The arrest was following an unrelated investigation that led investigators to the discovery of child pornography in his possession, deputies said.

Post was arrested Tuesday and is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

Investigators request for anyone who has encountered similar circumstances and may have fallen victim to Post to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.