ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After weeks of voting, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke education ambassador squirrel now has a new name, Baldwin.

With over 400 votes from members of the community, Baldwin beat the three options Nutter Butter, Pecan, and Peanut.

Photo Courtesy: Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke

—

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke is asking for the community’s help in choosing the name of its next education ambassador. It has four short legs, a bushy tail, and tiny perky ears- an Eastern Gray Squirrel.

Staff with the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center have chosen their favorite names for the squirrel and members of the Star City picked the final choices Baldwin, Pecan, Peanut, and Nutter Butter. Each vote is $5 and votes can be entered online.

Votes will end on Tuesday, March 7 at 9 p.m.